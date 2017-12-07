Mobile app minibus service ArrivaClick could be rolled out in Windsor

A new luxury minibus service which allows people to order their ride through a smartphone app could be rolled out in Windsor.

Bus operator Arriva says they are in ‘live discussions’ with the Royal Borough about introducing ArrivaClick to the area.

The service lets customers book a journey at anytime they like from their preferred location with the minibus stopping at the corner of their road.

The requested trip will be matched with other people heading in the same direction that can be picked up along the way.

It has already been introduced in the Kent town of Sittingbourne, with customers currently being charged £1 per mile.

Simon Mathieson, business development director at Arriva, spoke about the project at a meeting of the Tourism Development Forum on Thursday, November 30.

He said: “Arriva are looking nationwide and Europe-wide to where this may work but I think the discussions we’ve had so far with the council make this a very strong case.”

Ingrid Fernandes, finance director at Legoland, told the meeting: “This completely meets my business needs in terms of the transport system because I have lots of people that work at different hours.

“It works really well for our guests as well because we have a lot of people that come in from the train so this would be ideal for that three-mile journey.”