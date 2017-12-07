Application to turn Windsor pub into flats rejected by council

Frustrated applicants did not hold back at Windsor Guildhall last night (Wednesday) as councillors refused all but one planning application.

The Christmas decorations were up in the council chamber as the public filed in and Windsor Urban Development Management Panel members took their seats for the final time this year.

The meeting began with a plea from Claire Markham on behalf of Datchet residents for councillors to ‘do the right thing’ and refuse an application for land in Horton Road to be developed for a traveller site with four pitches as it would harm the greenbelt and increase the flood risk.

She added that the last time the area flooded it was ‘worldwide news’.

The applicants, Mr Loveridge and Dr Angus Murdoch, argued that special circumstances outweigh the harm to the greenbelt as there ‘are four families in desperate need of a stable home’.

Councillor Jesse Grey (Cons, Datchet) argued travellers should be treated as ‘equals’ when it comes to the provision of services and that instability can affect attainment.

The application was refused.

Another application for internal alterations and a single storey rear extension at 47 Kings Road, a Grade II listed building, was also refused.

A visibly frustrated applicant, Mr Maxwell Corden, was upset by the turnover of staff at the planning department but described the town house as a ‘beautiful building suffering from decay’.

The planning officer, Jenifer Jackson, noted his concerns but said: “When you buy a listed building you have to expect that it is listed for a reason.”

Plans for ten flats on the site of The Queen pub in Dedworth Road were described as ‘a carbuncle’ by one councillor after the applicant, Mr Peter Smith, did not endear himself to the panel after he was critical of some of the surrounding architecture.

Cllr Ed Wilson (Cons, Clewer South) said: “Mr Smith hasn’t read the winning friends and influencing people book, I think it’s a carbuncle and is way out of keeping with the properties in Dedworth.”

It was not all bad news as during the meeting one lady sat at the front of the public gallery knitted a reindeer onto what looked like the makings of a hat – and councillors did approve plans for an electricity substation enclosure in York Road.