In pictures: A weekend of Christmas activities at Windsor Yards

There was chance for an elfie selfie or a story with Santa at a day of Christmas children’s activities in Windsor.

Busy Buttons Design Centre, in Windsor Yards, held its Creative Christmas Fair yesterday (Sunday), offering families and shoppers of all ages a respite from the snow outside.

As well as a crafts station where youngsters could make willow festive decorations, there was free hot chocolate and stalls selling fresh honey and gluten-free cakes.

There was also a light table, made from a shop’s recycled sliding glass door, where Christmas cards were being made.

And a projector was screening Christmas films as part of the Busy Buttons Youth Ambassadors Programme, which encourages movie appreciation in young people and will receive the proceeds from the day.

Founder Louella Fernandez-Lempiainen said: “We want people to come here and make memories which they can share.

“The idea isn’t just come down here for a day out, but to come and take part in something and enjoy it and be a family – there’s something here for everyone.”

Just outside the design centre, visitors were also able to brave the arctic weather to meet Santa and some of his helpers over the weekend, including head of security Mr P Bear and Howler the Arctic Wolf, at the Polar Explorers stall.