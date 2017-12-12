Windsor Soundswell Choir performs at Holyport care home

A community choir entertained residents at a care home on Sunday.

The Windsor Soundswell Choir sang a repertoire of carols, folk and show music at Holyport Lodge.

It was the second time the group has visited the care home.

They were led by Guy Bunce, the choir’s musical director, accompanied by Ingrid Keedy on the piano.

Chairwoman of the choir committee Mary Bastow said: “The residents enjoyed it a lot and we talked to them afterwards.

“It went really well, we all enjoyed it.

“We want to try and arrange it again for next summer.”

They also held an end-of-term concert to a packed house at Trinity St Stephen First School, where they meet for rehearsals, on Tuesday, December 5.

The choir starts again on January 9 from 7.30pm and meets weekly on Tuesday evenings.

For more information, call 07979 645024.