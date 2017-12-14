Council brings forward £2.6m spend to improve Windsor ahead of royal wedding

More than £2.5million will be spent to make sure Windsor is ‘fit for a prince and a princess’ ahead of next year’s royal wedding.

Preparations are underway for the marriage of Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle who are due to tie the knot at St George’s Chapel in May.

On Tuesday, councillors voted to push forward £2.6m worth of improvement works which had been scheduled to be carried out in 2018/19.

Now the work, which includes spending £100,000 on improving pedestrian footways in Windsor and £10,000 on ‘pigeon proofing’ in Goswell Hill, will be completed before the wedding at Windsor Castle.

Cllr Phillip Bicknell (Con, Park) told a full council meeting at Wind-sor Guildhall: “Of course we are used to state visits and the Royal Windsor Horse Show but this wedding is happening right here within the castle.

“It’s important that Windsor looks at its very best.”

Despite no official confirmation from Kensington Palace, Cllr Bicknell said the town needed to be looking its finest by Saturday, May 26, suggesting a date had been agreed.

Other projects which have been brought forward include paying £140,000 to repair the council-owned arts centre, The Old Court, in St Leonards Road.

A further £50,000 will be spent to complete a feasibility study following a review into traffic flows near Windsor Castle.

Cllr Bicknell added that it will cost the council about £70,000 to carry out improvement works ahead of schedule.

Cllr Ed Wilson (Con, Clewer South) said: “This £2.6m isn’t just for the royal wedding.

“These are improvements that will last for years to come and improve Windsor for residents and businesses, not just the tourists coming in on that particular weekend.”

Council leader Cllr Simon Dudley added: “We want to make sure that Windsor is a town looking fit for a prince and a princess.

“During May next year we’ll make sure that Windsor looks like a beautiful place both nationally and internationally.”