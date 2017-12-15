Charity chief executive 'humbled' to receive OBE at Windsor Castle

A charity chief executive from Windsor has described receiving an OBE from the Queen as a ‘humbling experience’.

Adviza CEO Katharine Horler picked up her award for services to education at Windsor Castle on Friday, December 8.

She was nominated in recognition of her commitment to helping improve the lives of vulnerable people.

Since joining Bracknell-based Adviza in 2003, Katharine has helped set up projects including the social enterprise Against the Grain which provides young people with skills in painting furniture, carpentry and upholstery.

She said: “It was a very special and humbling experience to receive my OBE from the Queen at Windsor Castle. We each had the opportunity for a short conversation and the Queen was very interested in young people who need some extra help to get started in life.”

Terry Stock, chairman of the Adviza board of trustees, added: “Katharine lives and breathes her passion for those most in need, finding new ways to fill funding gaps and new initiatives to inspire young people and adults.”