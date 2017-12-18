Santa and his reindeer are created at Legoland Windsor

A giant model featuring Father Christmas and his eight reindeer has been unveiled at Legoland for the festive season.

The display is made up of 700,000 bricks, took more than a month to build and weighs the same as 5,000 Christmas puddings.

It will welcome guests as they enter the theme park while it is open on selected dates until Christmas Eve.

Lauren Moss, senior PR manager at Legoland, said: “The arrival of the Lego Father Christmas and his reindeers at the resort officially signals the start of our Christmas event.

“It’s a truly magical model and we can’t wait to see the reactions of our guests when they visit us in December.”

Youngsters can visit the big red man at Legoland’s enchanted Christmas Kingdom while miniature festive additions will also be on show at the resort’s Miniland.

Visit www.legoland.co.uk for information.