Have-a-go-heroes and off-duty police officer commended for foiling Windsor jewellery heist

Brave members of the public and an off-duty police officer have been rewarded for stopping a jewellery heist in Windsor.

On the morning of September 8, 2016, four men armed with sledgehammers, axes and knives attempted to ransack Robert Gatward Jewellers in Windsor Yards.

They tried to smash through the shop window to grab more than half a million pounds worth of Rolex watches before shop staff Gary Reeves and Nicholas Elliott chased them off with planks of wood.

CCTV then showed members of the public dragging the criminals off their mopeds in Peascod Street as they attempted to make their getaway.

Thames Valley Police Chief Constable Francis Habgood awarded commendations to the have-a-go-heroes during a ceremony at the force’s West Berkshire training centre on Friday.

Mr Elliott said: “At the time I was just reacting and trying to protect the shop and my staff.

“I never expected the public to react and help as much as they did. Without their help we could not have caught the offenders.”

Kristen Prier, Daniel Keogh, Kerrin Walker, Mark Payne and Mark Morley were rewarded for helping to pin down three of the criminals.

Mr Morley was stabbed as he attempted to stop the gang from fleeing but Mr Walker managed to disarm the attacker, with Mr Payne giving first aid until emergency services arrived.

Off-duty police officer Kris Mayo then pursued the fourth robber while Ruth Bruce and Gillian Moran gathered evidence that was later used in the police investigation.

Mr Mayo said: “I am very proud to receive a Chief Constable Commendation.

“As a local business owner and police officer, I was off-duty at the time, I believe it important for communities to support each other.”

Reece Corr, of Long Furlong Drive, Slough, and Laurence McLaughlin, of Badger Close, Maidenhead, aged 20 and 26 respectively at the time of sentencing, were sentenced to eight years in prison for their part in the attempted heist.

Perry Eustace, of no fixed abode, and Chuma Gumede, of Doddsfield Road, Slough, both aged 26 at the time of sentencing in February, were jailed for nine years and seven-and-a-half-years respectively.