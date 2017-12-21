The Old Court to close for 10 weeks for 'emergency maintenance'

A council-owned arts centre will be closed for 10 weeks while £140,000 worth of repairs are carried out.

The Old Court, in St Leonards Road, is undergoing ‘emergency maintenance’ with the venue due to reopen in March.

Councillors voted to speed-up the repairs last week as part of a £2.6 million package of planned improvements to the town ahead of the Royal wedding at Windsor Castle in May.

Cllr Samantha Rayner (Con, Eton Wick), cabinet member for culture and communities, said: “The Old Court is part of the heritage of the Royal Borough and it’s important we maintain it to be used as our centre of art and culture in Windsor.”

The council says it needs to upgrade wiring throughout the venue as well as refresh its general wear and tear.

Performances and scheduled events at The Old Court planned for January and February will be moved to alternative venues while work continues.

Cllr Rayner added: “We would like to apologise to anyone impacted by the refurbishments, which we are carrying out as quickly as possible.”

In October the centre, formally known as The Firestation, reopened under the management of Martin Denny Management Ltd after the council put the venue’s contract out to tender.

Director Martin Denny said: “By taking time to arrange these refurbishments now we will secure a better venue for everyone to enjoy next year.

“We are doing all we can to speed these works along and reopen our fantastic venue as soon as possible.”

The Living Advent Calendar event taking place at the venue today (Thursday) is still taking place.