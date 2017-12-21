Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release official engagement photos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released official portrait photographs to mark their engagement.

The photographs were taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski this week at Frogmore House in Windsor.

Alexi said: "It was an incredible honour to be asked to document this wonderful event, but also a great privilege to be invited to share and be a witness to this young couple’s love for one another.

“I cannot help but smile when I look at the photos that we took of them, such was their happiness together."