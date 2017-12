SUNNINGHILL: The annual wheelbarrow race saw hundreds race at St Michaels School.

SLOUGH: Firefighters formed a guard of honour as the funeral procession passed the station for Marian Bunker. The much-loved community volunteer had worked at Slough Fire Station for 23 years and died after a battle with cancer.

WINDSOR: Hundreds gathered for a pubic meeting about the Borough Local Plan at Windsor Racecourse. Dedworth councillors were on hand to answer questions about proposals to build in West Windsor.

WINDSOR: Historic building, the Nell Gwynn Chinese Restaurant, partially collapsed falling onto a car parked outside.

ROYAL BOROUGH: The 2017/18 budget saw a rise in council tax by almost four per cent, with a 0.95 per cent rise in the core council tax and a three per cent increase for the adult social care levy. Cllr MJ Saunders, Cllr David Coppinger and Cllr Jack Rankin pictured at Maidenhead Town Hall.

ASCOT: Year five and six pupils from St Francis battled it out in a sports tournament.

CIPPENHAM: Students Alex Kuldo, seven, and Tobi Sosanya, seven, learnt about the historic creatures with a dinosaur day at Cippenham Primary School.

TAPLOW: Pupils travelled around St Nicolas School to experience different countries in their around the world day.

SLOUGH: Holocaust survivor Uri Winterstein shared his family’s experiences with more than 140 students at The Curve in William Street.

ASCOT: A march was held to the save the NHS at Heatherwood Hospital. It was organised by the campaign group Save Heatherwood Hospital and Bracknell’s Defend Our Community Services.

SLOUGH: The Art Classes Groups showcased their work at an exhibition in the Observatory Shopping Centre.