ANGLEY: Big name politicians from the Conservative Party visited Slough in the run-up to the general election. MP Boris Johnson, now Foreign Secretary, met residents in Langley High Street.

SLOUGH: Marks & Spencer announced the planned closure of its Slough High Street branch. The store opened in 1933.

WINDSOR/SLOUGH: Conservative MP Adam Afriyie was re-elected in his Windsor constituency as he secured 34,718 votes. Labour politician Tan Dhesi romped to victory in Slough, securing a 62.9 per cent share of the vote.

SLOUGH: The Queen travelled from Slough to London in one of Great Western Rail’s new Intercity express trains to recreate a journey made by Queen Victoria. The monarch greeted excited schoolchildren outside Slough Railway Station beforehand.

SLOUGH: Former England manager Roy Hodgson officially opened Slough Borough Council’s Arbour Park Community Sports Stadium. He said the home of Slough Town Football Club was a ‘real credit’ to the council.

ASCOT: The glitz and glamour of Royal Ascot returned to the borough. On the opening day, members of the Royal Family and racegoers held a minute’s silence to remember the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

WINDSOR: More than 600 guests visited the Combermere Barracks, home to the Household Cavalry Regiment, for an open day. Visitors got to see some of the weaponry and vehicles used by troops.