In pictures: Sunninghill's Fancy Dress Wheelbarrow Race

Circus performers, deep sea divers and a Concorde rushed through Sunninghill on New Year’s Day in the village’s 22nd Fancy Dress Wheelbarrow Race.

The annual event, watched by about 500 people, saw 17 teams of racers pushing one team member in a wheelbarrow, starting and finishing at St Michael’s Primary School in School Road.

Racers had to stop off at a number of watering holes on route where each runner must drink either a half pint of beer or a soft drink.

“We get really good support from the pubs and the local community,” said the event’s team organiser Robin Pickup. “Sunninghill really gets behind it.”

The event is run by the Rotary Club of Ascot which aims each year to raise £7,000 for the Ascot District Day Centre in Bagshot Road. It expects to have raised more than £8,000 from Monday’s event.

Additional funds will be donated to a number of charities and good causes by the rotary club.

“I think it went well,” added Robin. “There were some excellent costumes.

“It’s all about having some fun whilst raising some money for a good cause. It’s a good way to start the year.”

Eye-catching teams included the Badly Dressed Men, the Hope Trust’s hot air balloon team, the Cirque de Sunninghill team and Concorde - One Last Fly Past.

Prizes were presented by members of the Sunninghill Comrades Club.

Badly Dressed Men won the fastest men award, finishing in 8 minutes and 28 seconds, and the Cosmos team won the fastest women prize, clocking in at 12 minutes and 14 seconds.

Wheelie Late Santas won the fastest mixed team award, finishing in 11 minutes and six seconds, and the title of Best Fancy Dress went to Concorde - One Last Fly Past.