UPTON: A dazzling display came to Upton Court Park as the town’s annual fireworks lit up the skies. Thousands of revellers enjoyed the event alongside Slough mayor Cllr Ishrat Shah and Slough MP Tan Dhesi.

WINDSOR: Royal Navy sailors made history as they performed the Changing the Guard ceremony outside Windsor Castle for the first time. The historic moment took place to commemorate 2017 as the ‘Year of the Navy’.

WINDSOR: A Second World War veteran received the Legion d’Honneur to mark his 100th birthday. Langley resident Alfred Lawes picked up France’s highest military order in front of a packed out room of soldiers, family and friends at the home of the Household Cavalry Regiment.

SLOUGH: An initiative to make children more active was launched at Eden Girls' School. The council teamed up with Active Movement and said rates of childhood obesity and inactivity in the town were the highest in the South-east. The programme runs from nursery up to secondary schools and aims to inspire children to spend less time sitting and to become more active.

SLOUGH: An artist whose work is devoted to Sikh religion and history launched a permanent exhibition at Guru Maneyo Granth Gurdwara in Bath Road. The work of Canadian artist Kanwar Singh depicts the spirit of iconic subjects and defining moments in the Sikh faith.

WINDSOR: Hundreds of youngsters from The Windsor Boys’ School, in Maidenhead Road, stood shoulder to shoulder with military veterans for a remembrance service. It was one of the first memorials in the town ahead of a service on remembrance Sunday at Windsor Parish Church attended by councillors.

SLOUGH: Hundreds gathered for an annual Act of Remembrance in Slough Town Square. Councillors, cadets and police officers fell silent for one minute around a makeshift altar of drums before the crowds proceeded to St Mary’s where a wreath laying followed a service of remembrance.

CIPPENHAM: A fundraiser started a project to collect items for Slough Homeless Our Concern (SHOC). Samantha Daynes set out to fill as many rucksacks as possible with essentials including toiletries, canned foods and winter clothes.

WINDSOR: About 3,000 people flocked to Castle Hill to watch the Christmas lights switch-on which followed a day of musical entertainment. Pupils from Upton House School made their way through the town to the main stage with illuminated Swan Lanterns before the big switch on by RBWM Mayor Cllr John Lenton and Mike Read from Theatre Royal Windsor’s Sleeping Beauty pantomime.