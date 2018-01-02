Tue, 02
Man jailed for cutting off the ears and tails of two puppies

A 28-year-old dog abuser from Horton who cut off the ears and tails of two puppies was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison in December.

Clint Rimanaczy from Milton Close was sentenced at Slough Magistrates’ Court on Friday, December 8, to carrying out a prohibited procedure on an animal.

The charge relates to an incident on November 23, 2016, involving the cutting off of the ears and tails of two cane corso puppies.

Rimanaczy also admitted to a separate charge of removing whole/part of a dog’s tail and a third charge of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal by failing to seek veterinary assistance.

As well as an immediate jail sentence, Rimanaczy was also made to pay compensation of £7,056.28 and was banned from keeping animals for 20 years.

His dog and its two puppies were taken away from him.

