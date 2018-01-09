Money raised to buy specialist mattresses at Thames Hospice

More than £50,000 has been raised to buy specialist mattresses for patients at Thames Hospice.

The charity launched a Patient Comfort Appeal, in September, with an initial target of £21,580, enough to fund six specialist mattresses and covers, for the Hospice’s Inpatient Unit.

The appeal doubled the target and extra funding will be used to support other vital patient and family services.

Linda Nelson, head of inpatient services at Thames Hospice, said: “Every year, we need to raise more than £7 million to keep the Hospice running and we rely on 80 per cent of our income from charitable donations.

“Through the generosity of our Patient Comfort Appeal supporters, not only can we buy all of the new mattresses, but we can use the extra funding to support other Hospice services, like nursing and emotional support, that directly benefit the comfort of our patients.”