Windsor branch of burger chain Byron faces closure

Bryon in Windsor is at risk of closure – just over a year since it opened.

The burger chain could close up to 20 restaurants across the country as part of a financial rescue proposal.

Accountancy firm KPMG, which is handling the restructuring, confirmed to the Express the Windsor outlet in Thames Street was one of the locations at risk.

The restructuring would be carried out under a company voluntary arrangement and under the proposal Byron will ask the landlords of 20 restaurants to agree to a cut in rent for six months.

A spokeswoman from KPMG said: “I can confirm that the Windsor site is in the Category three tranche of leases – so they will pay a reduced rent for six months, while they negotiate with the landlord.”

When asked if the Windsor site was at risk of closure, a spokeswoman from Byron Burgers said: “We do not have further information on which individual restaurants might be affected by the restructuring. The majority of restaurants will remain unaffected.”

The Windsor restaurant opened in October 2016.