Head of rowing at The Windsor Boys School wins national award

02:10PM, Friday 12 January 2018
A rowing coach has been recognised for his hard work with a national award.
Director of rowing at The Windsor Boys School Mark Wilkinson has been awarded the Dan Topolski Award for outstanding development coach by British Rowing.
The 37-year-old has been at the Maidenhead Road school for the past 12 years and in 2017 played a ‘key role’ in the success of the GB Junior section.
The team won four medals, including two golds, at the World Rowing Junior Championships.
He said: “I was very honoured and quite surprised when I found out.
“I had a very good year so it was nice to get recognition from the governing body.”
Mark added that the school’s rowing team had had a successful year and is hoping 2018 will bring more wins.
“Without the athletes and my students getting on board with all their training I wouldn’t have got that award,” he said.
Mark found out he won the award on December 21 and will be handed out at an awards ceremony in February.
