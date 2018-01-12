Head of rowing at The Windsor Boys School wins national award

A rowing coach has been recognised for his hard work with a national award.

Director of rowing at The Windsor Boys School Mark Wilkinson has been awarded the Dan Topolski Award for outstanding development coach by British Rowing.

The 37-year-old has been at the Maidenhead Road school for the past 12 years and in 2017 played a ‘key role’ in the success of the GB Junior section.

The team won four medals, including two golds, at the World Rowing Junior Championships.

He said: “I was very honoured and quite surprised when I found out.

“I had a very good year so it was nice to get recognition from the governing body.”

Mark added that the school’s rowing team had had a successful year and is hoping 2018 will bring more wins.

“Without the athletes and my students getting on board with all their training I wouldn’t have got that award,” he said.

Mark found out he won the award on December 21 and will be handed out at an awards ceremony in February.