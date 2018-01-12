Fri, 12
7 °C
Sat, 13
7 °C
Sun, 14
5 °C
SECTION INDEX

Head of rowing at The Windsor Boys School wins national award

A rowing coach has been recognised for his hard work with a national award.

Director of rowing at The Windsor Boys School Mark Wilkinson has been awarded the Dan Topolski Award for outstanding development coach by British Rowing.

The 37-year-old has been at the Maidenhead Road school for the past 12 years and in 2017 played a ‘key role’ in the success of the GB Junior section.

The team won four medals, including two golds, at the World Rowing Junior Championships.

He said: “I was very honoured and quite surprised when I found out.

“I had a very good year so it was nice to get recognition from the governing body.”

Mark added that the school’s rowing team had had a successful year and is hoping 2018 will bring more wins.

“Without the athletes and my students getting on board with all their training I wouldn’t have got that award,” he said.

Mark found out he won the award on December 21 and will be handed out at an awards ceremony in February.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved