Berkshire Antiques to close in the summer after owner retires

An antiques shop owner who has sold to royalty and celebrities from the shadow of Windsor Castle will retire and close his business later this year.

Bruce Sutton, who was run Berkshire Antiques in Thames Street for 32 years, will close the store in the summer and take away plenty of cherished memories.

The 67-year-old has been visited by the likes of Sarah, Duchess of York, the now-King of Thailand, and musical royalty such as the Bee Gees’ Barry Gibb, as well as the range of nationalities that visit Windsor.

Asked what his favourite memory was, Datchet resident Bruce said: “I think meeting different nationalities and having fun with them.

“Even if they don’t speak English, we can do it with sign language.

“I am a very social person.”

Bruce has decided to call time on the shop but plans to continue buying and selling antiques, offering items he picks up to customers two or three times a year.

He was a window dresser and was involved in running an art gallery in Windsor before setting up Berkshire Antiques in 1986. He was inspired to start the business because his dad Brian, 93, ran a shop.

It is a distinctive store, with the attention of passers-by often being caught by the window display.

It certainly piqued the interest of the current King of Thailand, Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun (correct), six years ago.

Bruce believes the King, who was a prince at the time, was visiting Windsor Castle, and, having driven past, wanted to take a look inside.

“It was just very surreal,” Bruce recalled.

He was unsure who the royal figure was, and had to quickly run a Google search to make sure he knew who he was addressing.

Before he became King, the Thai royal would visit ‘four or five’ times, buying silver and jewellery.

Bruce added: “I just spoke to him normally, like he was a customer.”

That is common for his various celebrity visitors, which also include Sharon Osbourne and the Straw Dogs star Susan George – and he singled out Barry Gibb as someone who doesn’t want to be fussed over.

“They want to be treated like everybody else,” Bruce added.

With the lease to the shop expiring this year, he decided to finally call time on it.

Berkshire Antiques will continue trading until July, and from the end of this month Bruce will start a ‘retirement sale’ – the perfect opportunity for bargain hunters to secure a discount.