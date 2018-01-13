Oxfam reveals bump is sales over festive period

Sales at the Oxfam shop in St Anne's Court soared by nearly 60 per cent over the Christmas period as shoppers opted for ethical gifts that help tackle poverty at the same time.

The shop sells donated items both in-store and online, and sales for the eight weeks between the end of October and Saturday, December 23 rose by over £10,000.

Shop manager Imogen Waller said "We are so pleased with how well the shop did over Christmas.

“Everything sold well, we're a boutique and bookshop and so we sell a lot of designer clothes.

“People have donated some really big brands and we now have a dedicated rail in the shop so people can find them more easily.

“I have got a wonderful group of volunteers that work in the shop and I can't thank the public enough for their support.”