In pictures: Dance, yoga and fitness at This Girl Can event in Windsor

Dance, yoga and fitness were all part of the fifth This Girl Can Boost event run by 4Motion Dance and Theatre Company.

On Saturday 40 women and girls aged between 12 and 68 gathered at the dance company’s studio in Vansittart Estate.

The event was part subsidised by Get Berkshire Active.

The day started with outdoor fitness where the group used a range of objects to work out with, including an old speaker as a step up and pulling wooden pallets.

This was followed by yoga and dance fitness sessions, finishing up with guided meditation.

Elaine Macey from 4Motion said: “We have had really positive feedback a lot of people said they feel energised and motivated for the new year - which is what we were hoping for.”

All attendees were also given the chance to try out a free class at 4Motion in the next week.