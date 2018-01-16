Trial date set for man accused of manslaughter in connection with Goswell Hill assault

A manslaughter trial will take place in relation to the death of Mohammed Rasheed, 50, near Goswell Hill.

Mr Rasheed died after he was assaulted on September 10, 2017.

Kirk Bentley, 28, and Ashley Ball, 31, appeared at Reading Crown Court on January 9.

Ball, of Holloway Hill, Lyne, Chertsey, pleaded guilty to the charge of manslaughter while Bentley, of Church Street, Staines, pleaded not guilty.

Bentley will stand trial at the same court on September 3.

A case management hearing is due to take place on May 18.