Carillion collapse won't affect Windsor barracks says MoD

Soldiers and their families will not go hungry or homeless following the collapse of construction and services giant Carillion, Army bosses have said.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has confirmed the firm, which went into liquidation on Monday was contracted to provide ‘cleaning, catering and similar services’ at Combermere and Victoria Barracks, in Windsor.

This was part of a joint venture called CarillionAramark which has been running since September at 87 sites, including the two Windsor homes of the Army’s Household Division.

According to the MoD, American company Aramark will provide services following Carillion’s downfall.

In a statement, a spokesman added: “[Monday’s] announcement has no direct impact on defence or the services provided to the Armed Forces and their families.

“Housing will continue to be serviced, catering facilities provided and buildings and offices cleaned."

The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead and Slough Borough Council and Frimley Health NHS Foundatin Trust, which runs Wexham Park Hospital said they did not have any contracts with Carillion.

A Maidenhead-firm which shares a name with collapsed construction giant Carillion has reassured customers and clients the two are not connected.

Denmark Street-based Carillion Communications provides audio and visual conferencing services.

The company tweeted on Sunday: “For those concerned on our behalf by the news of Carillion PLC’s problems your mind can rest easy as Carillion Communications Ltd are a wholly separate company, not linked, related to or anything to do with the them at all.”