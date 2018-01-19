Victim calls for more police on the streets of Windsor after robbery  

A petition calling for more police on the streets of Windsor has been launched by a woman left ‘mentally scarred’ after being robbed while getting her nails done.

Amy Sinclair, of Oakley Green, spoke out after two thieves wearing balaclavas stormed into a nail salon in Dedworth before snatching her bag and making off with her luxury Mercedes.

The brazen theft took place at about 7pm on Tuesday at The Beauty Advice Clinic in Dedworth Road.

The petition, which she set up on Wednesday, says: “This was a dreadful attack which has left me mentally scarred.

“It has also left me with considerable questions to the Government about the lack of police.

“What are they doing about the police presence in Windsor? Not just Windsor but everywhere.”

Amy had been getting her nails done when the balaclava-clad men entered the salon.

One of them walked over to where she was sitting, bent down and picked up her bag before saying ‘thank you’.

Amy then tried to grab the bag back but tripped over before being dragged out of the shop.

She called her husband and tried to chase down one of the crooks who had gone round the back of the salon.

But when she returned to the front of the store she realised her Mercedes A-Class A45 AMG had also been stolen.

She told the Express: “I just wanted to get some awareness.

“The police officers that were on last night (Tuesday) were saying they can’t keep up with the vast area they need to cover.

“I want some action from Government and want to know what they are going to do about it.”

She claimed that only six to eight police officers patrolled the area covering Windsor, Ascot, Maidenhead and the surrounding villages each evening.

Her bag was discovered in Eltham, south-east London, at about 11.30pm the same night, with Amy adding that police believed it was a targeted crime.

Thames Valley Police had not responded to a request for a comment when the Express went to press.

Amy’s petition has already received more than 500 signatures.

To view the online petition please visit http://bit.ly/2DIQs5X