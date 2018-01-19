Krispy Kreme set to open in Windsor

A year’s supply of doughnuts will be on offer to the first person in line at a new Krispy Kreme shop.

Doughnut lovers can get their hands on the tasty treats when the store opens in Peascod Street on Saturday, February 6 at 10am.

The first dozen visitors through the door will also be treated to a goodie bag while hundreds of free snacks will be handed out across the town centre in the run-up to the event.

Neil Williamson, UK operations director at Krispy Kreme, said: “We are very excited to be spreading the joy of Krispy Kreme throughout Windsor.”