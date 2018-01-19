Krispy Kreme set to open in Windsor

02:00PM, Friday 19 January 2018
A year’s supply of doughnuts will be on offer to the first person in line at a new Krispy Kreme shop.
Doughnut lovers can get their hands on the tasty treats when the store opens in Peascod Street on Saturday, February 6 at 10am.
The first dozen visitors through the door will also be treated to a goodie bag while hundreds of free snacks will be handed out across the town centre in the run-up to the event.
Neil Williamson, UK operations director at Krispy Kreme, said: “We are very excited to be spreading the joy of Krispy Kreme throughout Windsor.”
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
A 35-year-old man from Windsor has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody after a woman was found dead at a house in Church Road in Old Windsor last night (Friday).
The leader of the Royal Borough has been thrust into the national spotlight after calling for police to act on ‘aggressive begging and intimidation in Windsor’ ahead of May’s royal wedding.