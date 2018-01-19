Tributes paid following death of popular Windsor baker

A baker who helped keep the town’s cupboards stocked with bread has passed away at the age of 95.

For more than 20 years Ernest Duffey’s Oxford Road bakery proved a popular pit-stop for residents and tourists in Windsor.

He took over the shop in 1965, continuing its bread making tradition which dated back to 1839.

As well as attracting regular visits from pupils and teachers at The Windsor Boys’ School, Duffey’s Olde Bakery also became a popular tourist attraction in 1977 by offering tours of its historic coal fire oven.

Ernest’s son, Colin, who helped run the shop, said: “If there was a crisis it was always diminished by him just having fun or a joke.

“He was a very kind and caring person to everyone across the board.”

During his time in-charge of the bakery, Ernest had to cope with strikes in the 1970s which saw workers within the industry down tools leading to widespread panic buying of bread.

Colin said: “There was a queue that went all the way down to Vansittart Road and round the corner to Clarence Road.

“As quick as you could make bread, it was all going.

“They were getting a little bit raucous as they wanted their bread there and then but dad, true to form, went out and went right along the crowd and calmed them down.”

Ernest retired from his role at the bakery in 1983 with Colin continuing the running of the shop for a further 10 years until the family could no longer get hold of the coal needed to power the old oven.

His wife, Constance, passed away in 2008 with Ernest continuing to live in the area until his death.

He passed away at Wexham Park Hospital on Monday (Jan15).