Launch event to be held for Royal Windsor Summer Show

10:00AM, Sunday 21 January 2018
A top flower arranger will be handing out top tips for success at the launch of the 113th Royal Windsor Summer Show next month.
The annual show, this year taking place on Saturday, July 14, will be launched on Friday, February 23 with an event at Gardeners Hall in St Leonard’s Road.
There will be talks from flower arranger
Judith Blacklock and chefs Giancarlo and Katie Caldesi, from Caldesi restaurant and cookery school in Bray.
Alex Denman, show manager, said: “With a new range of exciting craft, arts, photography, gardening and cookery classes at this year’s show, our speakers will be sharing their expert knowledge on how to win some of the show’s most coveted cups.”
The launch evening starts at 6.30pm. Tickets are £5 on the door.
