Queen reveals her crown jewels were hidden in biscuit tin during the war

The secret hiding place of the crown jewels during the Second World War has been revealed in a new BBC documentary.

In a bid to keep the precious stones out of the clutches of Adolf Hitler’s forces, the jewels were kept 60ft beneath Windsor Castle in a Bath Oliver biscuit tin.

The Queen admitted she had no idea about the hiding place at her royal residence when she was quizzed during the documentary which aired on Sunday.

She said: “We were only children then.

“All the pictures disappeared and everything disappeared and we were never told anything.”

Details of the secret plans to protect the monarch’s gemstones were discovered in letters from Sir Owen Morshead, the royal librarian, to Queen Mary, the mother of George VI. The Queen joked that she hoped whoever had hidden them had remembered where they were kept.

The hour-long programme, The Coronation, forms part of a four-part series which aims to educate the public about the masterpieces and lesser-known works of art from the Royal Collection.

It also marks the 65th anniversary of The Queen’s Coronation.