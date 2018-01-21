Macmillan Cancer Support mobile service to come to Slough and Windsor

Free specialist information and support on cancer will be available in Slough and Windsor this month courtesy of Macmillan Cancer Support’s mobile service.

The charity’s bus, named ‘Bertie’ will visit the Post Office in Peascod Street, Windsor on Monday, January 22 from 9am to 4pm, with a team of specialists on hand to chat and answer questions.

Bertie will be parked in Slough Town Square the following day from 9am to 4pm.

Macmillan cancer information specialist Simon Leaper said: “Whether you want to know what symptoms to look out for, need information about managing the side effects of your treatment, or want to find local support for carers, come along and see us. We’d be happy to help.”

Visit www.macmillan.org.uk/mobileinfo for more information on Macmillan’s mobile information service.