Thames Hospice nominated for charity award

A nomination for charity of the year has been secured by Thames Hospice.

The Hatch Lane hospice is up for the award at the Thames Valley Business and Community Awards organised by South West Expo.

Chief executive, Debbie Raven, said: “It is an honour to be nominated for this award.

“Last year we celebrated our 30th year caring for families in the Thames Valley, and we have ambitious plans to expand our services so we can continue supporting the growing numbers of people who so desperately need us.

“It would be amazing to be recognised for our achievements.”

The hospice has plans to move to a purpose built site in Windsor Road by Bray Lake next year.

The awards will take place at the Macdonald Hotel in Ascot on Wednesday, January 31.