Charities gather for Windsor Lions presentation evening

Charities celebrated in style at an annual presentation evening on Friday (Jan 19).

The Windsor Lions handed out awards to a number of charities and voluntary groups from around the town.

Joined by RBWM mayor Cllr John Lenton guests gathered at the Guildhall and first watched a video presentation highlighting the club’s achievements of 2017 which saw £50,000 charitable donations made.

On the night, two surprise awards were made by Lions district officer Dave Ebsworth, of a Lions Centenary badge to Windsor president Paul Maxwell and an award to Mike Sells.

Paul said: “What a fantastic evening, a brilliant evening, and a great showcase of the work and support Windsor Lions undertakes.

“This evening we helped to change the lives of hundreds of needy folk in the Windsor area and we do that with fun and joy in our hearts.”