Entries open for annual Kenneth Branagh New Drama Writing Award

A chance for budding script writers to be recognised has been launched.

The Kenneth Branagh New Drama Writing Awards will place for the 15th year as part of the Windsor Fringe.

Chairwoman Karen Darville said: “We are looking forward to receiving the usual high quality of application from the wide range of international writers that this renowned competition attracts and to seeing the final three turned into dynamic productions.”

Scripts must be unpublished one act plays no more than 30 minutes long with a cast up to six.

A shortlist of nine will be reviewed by a pair of judges who decide on the ultimate three plays and the winning play is will be awarded £500.

The closing date for entries is March 5.