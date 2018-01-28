Spencer Denney Centre reunited with award

The history of the Spencer Denney Centre was remembered when an award was brought back where it belongs.

The centre in Park Corner has been the home of Age Concern Windsor since 1998.

But the building was previously used as a workshop for older people.

Age Concern welcomed Paul Davis, chairman of the Older Peoples Workshop on Thursday, January 18.

He brought along the Sir Charles Stirling Cup which was presented to the workshop on two occasions, in 1974 and 1981, in recognition of services to the elderly.

Since then it has been gathering dust in Paul’s back room and he felt it should be looked after by the day centre.

Rachel Harvey from Age Concern Windsor said: “The workshop was thrived for many years and has been replaced by a day centre but there are still many reminders of the good work it did.

“The patchwork wall hanging that hung for many years in the main hall was commissioned by the workshop and was made up of pieces that members had made.”