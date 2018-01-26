Radian partnership plans collapse

02:40PM, Friday 26 January 2018
Plans for a partnership between two housing associations have been shelved.
Radian, which operates four eight-storey buildings in Sawyers Close, Windsor, and two 12-storey buildings in Longwood Park, Slough, among other properties, had been in talks with A2Dominion Housing Group about a potential deal.
Formal discussions began in November, but following their collapse, which was announced on Tuesday (January 23) a proposed consultation will now no longer take place.
Radian chief executive Mick Sweeney said: “This is of course disappointing, but having carried out further discussions with A2Dominion it has become apparent that our approaches, particularly around technology, are different and the focus of both organisations must be the service we provide to our customers.
“That said, continuing business as usual has been important at Radian, and our new draft five year Corporate Strategy will provide new and exciting opportunities for 2018 and beyond.”
