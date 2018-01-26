Homemade teddy bears given to children at Wexham Park Hospital

Teddy bears knitted by women at Age Concern Windsor Day Centre have been given to children at Wexham Park Hospital.

Sarah Johnson, one of the volunteers at Age Concern, based at the Spencer Denney Centre came up with the idea.

Last year the group knitted more than 200 teddy bears and Sarah took 20 to Children’s Ward 24 at the hospital over the Christmas period.

Another 100 bears have been given to Highlands Support Refugees who are distributing them to children in the Greek islands, Lebanon and Syria.

Sarah said: “We’re running out of ideas of who to give them too.”

Rachel Harvey, chief officer at Age Concern Windsor said: “These lovely smiling teddies have brought such a smile to everyone’s faces while they were being made that we have now started giving them away to various charities and good causes both in the local area and further afield”

She is now organising knitting rabbits for Easter and has made a simple knitting pattern. If you would like to donate wool, knitting needles or help make the rabbits contact the day centre on 01753 869684 or email info@ageconcernwindsor.org.uk