Anti-terrorism measures for Windsor expected to cost council more than £2m

Anti-terrorism measures for Windsor are expected to cost the Royal Borough more than £2million next year.

The council has set aside £2.4million in its 2018/19 budget for ‘hostile vehicle mitigation’ to protect landmarks such as royal residence Windsor Castle.

But despite the measures being vital to the town’s security, there seems to be little hope the police will stump up any of their own cash to pay for the scheme.

Speaking at a budget briefing on Tuesday (January 23), Cllr MJ Saunders (Con, Bisham and Cookham, cabinet member for finance, said: “Costs should be coming from police budgets, but I have to allow for the possibility that I will get nothing from them.

“Am I happy about that? – No.

“As far as CCTV goes, I am having to assume we will foot the whole of that bill.”

The council is preparing to spend a further £1.3million upgrading its CCTV.

Thames Valley Police and the office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for the Thames Valley have been contacted for comment.