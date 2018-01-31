Tributes paid following the death of former deputy mayor Murdoch 'Jamie' Jamieson

A dedicated community campaigner and former deputy mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead has passed away.

Murdoch ‘Jamie’ Jamieson spent many years championing the protection of the greenbelt and public rights of way and was one of the first members of the West Windsor Residents Association (WWRA).

He was elected as a councillor for Clewer North in 1987 and went on to serve as the town’s deputy mayor in 1992.

John Holdstock, former chairman of the WWRA, led the tributes to Murdoch following his unexpected death on Christmas Day.

He told the Express: “His commitment to the wellbeing of the west Windsor community was immense.

“He gave us a voice and that’s what we valued so much.”

Murdoch loved aeroplanes from an early age and his passion for aviation saw him join the Royal Observer Corps who were responsible for tracking aircraft which flew over Great Britain.

After moving to Windsor in 1960, he went on to work in the customs and excise department at Heathrow Airport but remained a staunch campaigner against its potential expansion while living on Windsor’s Laing estate.

His son, Neil, said one of his Dad’s key legacies was securing Windsor’s Sutherland Grange park as an open space.

“Dad was a big campaigner for public rights of way and the greenbelt”, Neil said.

“The thing he was probably most proud of was the opening of Sutherland Grange as an open space for the public.”

Murdoch leaves behind his wife Eileen, three children Neil, Keith and Carol and four grandchildren.

His funeral will be held at All Saints Church, Dedworth Road, on Monday, February 12 at 1.30pm.

His family has requested no flowers and any donations should be made to the Thames Hospice charity.