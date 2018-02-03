Police offer contribution to £2.4m bill for Windsor anti-terror measures

06:00PM, Saturday 03 February 2018
Royal Borough council tax payers are set to be stuck paying almost 90 per cent of the bill for new anti-terror measures in Windsor.
A budget briefing last month revealed the council is expecting to set aside £2.4million in its 2018/19 budget for ‘hostile vehicle mitigation’ to protect landmarks such as royal residence Windsor Castle.
Cllr MJ Saunders (Con, Bisham and Cookham), cabinet member for finance, said he had drawn up spending plans on the basis he would receive nothing form police.
But Thames Valley Police have confirmed is will stump up £250,000 towards the scheme – the equivalent of about 10 per cent.
In a statement, the force said: “Thames Valley Police recognises that although the costs of permanent hostile vehicle mitigation measures would ordinarily fall to the local authority, for key ceremonial events, there is a requirement to ensure the safety of the public through the deployment of these measures.
“A total of £250,000 has therefore been allocated by Thames Valley Police for any future hostile vehicle mitigation measures in Windsor.”
