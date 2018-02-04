Pets Corner: Chelsea at RSPCA Hillingdon

04:30PM, Sunday 04 February 2018
There’s no place like home and our lovely Staffie Chelsea is desperate to find a new one where she can enjoy her retirement.
She came into our care after her owner became homeless following a relationship breakdown, and is really missing her family.
At 12 years young, this sad upheaval has been very stressful.
Chelsea loves to play and to watch her, you would never guess her age. After playtime, she is happy just to relax.
Ideally, she would like to be an only pet. Can you offer Chelsea all the love and home comforts she misses so much?
Please call the RSPCA Hillingdon branch on 01895 833417 or visit www.rspcahillingdon clinic.org.uk
