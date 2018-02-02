Residents accuse Conservative councillors of misleading residents over closure of Squires Garden Centre

The announcement that a popular garden centre in Windsor will close later this year has led to claims that Conservative councillors misled residents over its future.

The Express reported last week that Squires Garden Centre, in Maidenhead Road, will close in the autumn after its directors decided to sell the site due to an inability to expand.

Both Squires and the Wyevale Garden Centre, Dedworth Road, had been earmarked for homes as part of the HA11 site for housing under the Borough Local Plan (BLP).

But in November, Conservative councillors for Clewer North and Clewer South handed out leaflets to residents in west Windsor saying the centres would no longer form part of the council’s housing blueprint.

Richard Endacott, West Windsor Residents Association (WWRA) vice chairman, told the Express that the distributed leaflets had misled residents over the future of the garden centres.

He said: “A well-publicised leaflet distributed by the Conservative councillors from Clewer and Clewer North overtly misled residents in claiming credit for removing the garden centres from the Borough Local Plan (it wasn’t) and that both garden centres will remain open (they will not) was at best clumsy.

“To fail to correct this with a public apology is a dereliction of their duty and a clear breach of the code of conduct.”

The loss of the garden centre has been lamented by residents on social media who regularly use it as a meeting place to socialise.

Sally Clarke said on the Express Facebook page: “Our OAPs will miss their lovely Christmas night shopping.”

Suzanne Weissler also posted: “That’s sad, always loved having coffee and lunch there.

“Feel sorry for the staff losing their jobs.”

A council spokesman said: “We can confirm there have been no changes to the site known as HA11 in the Borough Local Plan.”

An investigation has been carried out by the council’s head of law and governance Mary Kilner over the distribution of the leaflets discussing the future of the garden centres ahead of the Bray Parish Council elections.

The council said the findings will be published online.