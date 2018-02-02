Police investigating allegations of racism and assault at Windsor Girls School

12:16PM, Friday 02 February 2018
Allegations of racism and assault at a school are being investigated by police.
Thames Valley Police has confirmed it is probing the claims relating to Windsor Girls’ School, in Imperial Road.
Police said no arrests or charges have been made, but that the ‘investigation is ongoing’.
Windsor Girls School are yet to respond to a request for comment from the Express
