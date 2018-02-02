Multi-million-pound proposal for Windsor's Imperial House building

A multi-million-pound planning application for more than 200 homes has been submitted to the Royal Borough.

The former Imperial House site in Alma Road was bought by Salmon Harvester in 2013.

Plans for the £100 million redevelopment include knocking it down and replacing it with a building of up to seven storeys with 217 homes and another five-storey building of offices.

It would also include a café, more than 350 car parking spaces and communal facilities.

A planning statement says the proposed development would bring significantly higher value to the ‘otherwise derelict brown field site’.

Salmon Harvester CEO Doug Stewart said: “We hope to progress the town’s first build to rent scheme and at the same time deliver flexible office space to meet Windsor’s future commercial needs.

“If consented, we will be moving into the construction phase straightaway.”

But a residents group has been set up to oppose the plans saying that the development would increase traffic in the town and that the development does not have enough parking.

On a dedicated website, the Royal Windsor Residents group say that the proposed buildings are too high and would ‘dwarf surrounding buildings’.

“The nature of the development is unneighbourly, detrimental to the amenities of the occupiers of adjoining residential property, and has a significantly overbearing effect,” said the group.

In 2013 an application to replace the building with a 25,000 sq m office development was granted on appeal by a government inspector after it went through the court of appeal after it was originally turned down by councillors.

The current application can be found by searching 18/00095/ on the RBWM planning website and consultation closes on Tuesday February 13.