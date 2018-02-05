Tests being carried out following suspected bird flu discovery in Windsor

An investigation is underway following a suspected finding of bird flu in Berkshire, the government has confirmed.

The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) is carrying out tests on whether wild mute swans in Windsor have contracted avian influenza.

The results are expected to be confirmed early next week.

On January 18, Defra introduced an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone in England making it a legal requirement for all bird keepers to follow strict biosecurity measures.

This was introduced after H5N6 bird flu was indentified in wild birds in South Dorset and Warwickshire.

Anyone keeping poultry or captive birds has been advised to register them with the Animal and Plant Health Agency, report any sick birds and sign up for disease alerts.

UK chief veterinary officer Nigel Gibbens said: “We are extending our action to help prevent the virus spreading to poultry and other domestic birds.

“Whether you keep just a few birds or thousands, you are now legally required to meet enhanced biosecurity requirements and this is in your interests to do, to protect your birds from this highly infectious virus.”

Safety measures to prevent the spread of disease include keeping bird enclosures clean and tidy, ensuring wild birds cannot access feeding areas and making sure equipment is kept undercover so it cannot be contaminated by wild birds.