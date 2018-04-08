New medals and t-shirts designed for runners of Windsor Marathon

The Windsor Half Marathon returns on Sunday, September 30, and race director Peter Hier has revealed an added incentive for runners – the thousands of participants hoping to cross the finish line will receive one of these striking new medals.

But it won’t only be the medals ready for the runners on the finish line. Finishers will also receive the newly designed finisher t-shirts for the 2018 race, an additional motivation spurring racers across the finish line.

Peter said: “Medals are such an important part of any race. They are a badge of honour for every runner that completes the course and we hope that they wear it with pride.

The Windsor Half Marathon is such a special event, with tremendous local support – it’s more than a race, it’s a community.

And we wanted the medal and the finisher t-shirts to reflect the local heritage of this prestigious event.”

If you sign up before May 1, entry fees for the 2018 Windsor Half Marathon are £38.50 or, for UKA affiliated members, the entry fee is £36.50. Entry for the Windsor Women’s 10k is £24.50 or £22.50 for UKA affiliated members.

For more information about the 2018 Windsor Half Marathon and to secure your place visit www.runwindsor.com or for places for the Windsor Women’s 10k go to www.windsorwomens10k.com