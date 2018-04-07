Royal Windsor Summer Show launches competition to inspire young gardeners

A chance for Chelsea glory is on offer to budding young gardeners as part of a new competition at the Royal Windsor Summer Show.

The Summer Show challenge will see 10 schools around Windsor tasked with growing a wheelbarrow full of plants and seedling potatoes.

The most eye-catching plant will then be submitted for display at the world-renowned Chelsea Flower Show.

Event organisers hope the competition will encourage children to understand where their food comes from and inspire them to grow their own.

Gardening writer and broadcaster Peter Seabrook helped launch the challenge this week.

He said: “We will supply everything the schools need – a wheelbarrow, five packets of seeds, compost, seedling potatoes and grow pots.

“It will make a wonderful display at the Royal Windsor Summer Show, and before that one lucky school could be on display at Chelsea.”

Alex Denman, a former manager of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, added: “We are so proud that Peter, one of the longest serving and most influential gardening broadcasters in the world, is helping us to encourage young gardeners.

“It was my privilege to work with him at Chelsea and I know he has a long connection with the Royal Windsor Summer Show going back to his early career when it was a huge event running over several days and he showed cut roses here.”

Schools are invited to apply to take part by emailing rwrhs@comxo.com with ‘Peter Seabrook Challenge Cup’ in the subject line by May 2.

The show committee will then choose 10 schools to take part.

The 113th Royal Windsor Summer Show is taking place in the grounds of St George’s School on Saturday, July 14 and runs from 11am to 5pm.

Visit www.rwrhs.com for details.