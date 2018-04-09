Royal Wedding couple ask for charity donations rather than gifts

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have asked well-wishers to donate to good causes including a national homelessness charity rather than sending in gifts for their wedding.

The couple have chosen seven charities they are passionate about covering a range of issues including women’s empowerment, conservation and the Armed Forces.

Crisis, a charity dedicated to helping people out of homelessness, is one of the organisations the pair would like to see the public support.

Jon Sparkles, Crisis chief executive, said: “We are hugely grateful that Prince Harry and Ms Markle are asking the public to support Crisis as they celebrate their wedding.

“Homelessness is one of the most urgent issues of our time, but at Crisis we know what it takes to end it.

“Donations will help us to support more people to leave homelessness behind through our housing, employment, education and advice services across the country.”

Other charities selected by the couple include the Children’s HIV Association, the charity for bereaved armed forces families Scotty’s Little Soldiers and Surfers Against Sewage.

The Myna Mahila Foundation, supporting women in Mumbai’s urban slums, StreetGames and The Wilderness Foundation UK have also been chosen.

Kensington Palace said: “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are incredibly grateful for the goodwill shown to them since the announcement of their engagement and are keen that as many people as possible benefit from this generosity of spirit.

“The couple have therefore asked that anyone who might wish to mark the occasion considers making a donation to charity, rather than sending a wedding gift.”