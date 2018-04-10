Police arrest four teenagers following Windsor town centre incident

04:50PM, Tuesday 10 April 2018
Police have arrested four teenage boys following an incident in Windsor town centre.
The force tweeted on Thursday (Apr5) thanking five members of public for helping a lone officer as he tried to arrest a youth in the River Street area at about 9.30pm.
It has now confirmed that two 16-year-old boys from Slough have been arrested on suspicion of assault, possession of a knife or a bladed article and suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in connection with the incident.
A 14-year-old boy from Slough has been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence with a 15-year-old boy, also from Slough, arrested on suspicion of assault.
The group cannot be named for legal reasons.
They have all been released under investigation.
