Police arrest four teenagers following Windsor town centre incident

Police have arrested four teenage boys following an incident in Windsor town centre.

The force tweeted on Thursday (Apr5) thanking five members of public for helping a lone officer as he tried to arrest a youth in the River Street area at about 9.30pm.

It has now confirmed that two 16-year-old boys from Slough have been arrested on suspicion of assault, possession of a knife or a bladed article and suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in connection with the incident.

A 14-year-old boy from Slough has been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence with a 15-year-old boy, also from Slough, arrested on suspicion of assault.

The group cannot be named for legal reasons.

They have all been released under investigation.