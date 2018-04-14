Charity worker taking on Brighton Marathon in aid of Family Friends

A charity worker is preparing to run her first marathon in aid of Family Friends in Windsor and Maidenhead.

Tracy Muschamp has spent the winter months pounding the pavements as part of her training for the 26.2 mile challenge in Brighton.

On Sunday, she will be push herself through the pain barrier as she aims to raise vital money to help the charity continue its work supporting Royal Borough families who are facing difficult times.

Tracy, director of services at Family Friends, said: “Having worked here for a long time I see first hand the difference this money can make.

“This will help cover some of our core costs so we can continue supporting families that reach out to us for help.”

The 41-year-old, from High Wycombe, has warmed up for the event in hilly Brighton with the help of Harri’s Running Group in Marlow.

She added: “I’ve trained up to 22 miles and it seems a bit daunting to add another 4.2 miles onto that.

“I’m really overwhelmed with the support I’ve had from everyone.”

After reaching her initial fundraising target of £800, Tracy has now set a new goal of £1,250.

Visit www.mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/tracymuschamp1 to donate to her effort.