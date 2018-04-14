Special concert held next weekend to celebrate Queen's birthday

A special concert featuring Sting and Shaggy, Kylie Minogue, Craig David and Sir Tom Jones will be broadcast next weekend in celebration of The Queen’s 92nd birthday.

The concert, known as The Queen’s Birthday Party, will be attended by Her Majesty and the Royal family.

As well as contemporary performances there will also be songs from classic musicals.

The concert is being organised by the Royal Commonwealth Society and the major beneficiary of the concert will be The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust.

The youth charity provides a platform for young change makers across the Commonwealth in the areas of education, sport, health and the environment.

The Queen’s Birthday Party will be broadcast live at 8pm on BBC one and BBC Radio 2.