Tributes paid following death of former Windsor Boys' School headteacher

Tributes have been paid following the death of a man described as the most significant headteacher in a Windsor school’s history.

Peter Blake, 81, passed away on Thursday, April 12 at Wycombe General Hospital after suffering a stroke.

The Bristol-born man spent more than 35 years teaching at The Windsor Boys’ School and played an integral role in overseeing its transition from a grammar to a comprehensive after becoming headteacher in 1977.

This helped fulfil his ambition of providing opportunities for everyone.

Headteacher Gavin Henderson said: “Peter Blake was the most significant headteacher in the school’s 110 year history, and has given so much to shape the lives of generations of young men in Windsor.

“His influence is still everywhere in the fabric, the values and the traditions of the school.

“He shaped the school that we now know and as a headteacher I feel privileged to be standing on the shoulders of a giant.”

Father-of-two Peter also established himself as a legendary figure at Windsor RFC both on and off the field.

He represented the Home Park club’s first team in the 1960s and 1970s and played for Berkshire.

After hanging up his boots, he went on to be Windsor RFC president from 1998 to 2005.

On Saturday (Apr14), the club held a minute’s silence in Peter’s memory before their first team game with High Wycombe at Home Park.

Windsor RFC president Ian Potter said: “Peter was a true gentleman in every sense of the word, great company at whether at Windsor watching rugby or at an England international.

“He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

“May he rest in peace.”

Peter leaves behind his wife Annamaria and children Simon and Julia.

His funeral arrangements are due to be announced next week.